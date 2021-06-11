Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share First Photos of Baby Sterling's Face: 'Hello World!'

After Sterling Skye's arrival, Brittany Matthews previously said she would only share photos of their baby girl when she felt comfortable

Now presenting, Sterling Skye!

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes, both 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, and on Friday, the couple shared sweet new images from a photoshoot on Instagram. The photos marked the first time baby Sterling's face has been shared on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the too-cute pictures, Mahomes and Matthews pose with their little girl, who is dressed in a black and white Adidas tracksuit. Baby Sterling also matched her look with a black bow headband.

"Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑," Matthews captioned the photos, while Mahomes wrote on a separate post, "Hello World!"

Days after giving birth, Matthews explained on Instagram that she would share photos of their baby girl as soon as she felt comfortable.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" the new mom wrote at the time. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Matthews and Mahomes began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

They've since set a 2022 date and venue for their nuptials.