"Happy 4th of July," Brittany Matthews wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Patrick Mahomes' 4-month-old daughter Sterling Skye in an adorable red, white and blue outfit

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes' Infant Daughter Gets Patriotic for First Fourth of July

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes celebrated their daughter's first Fourth of July in adorable fashion.

Matthews, 25, shared photos of 4-month-old Sterling Skye looking cute and festive in a red and white striped peplum swimsuit with a blue headband, while lying on a red blanket, surrounded by red, white and blue stars.

"Happy 4th of July," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Baby Sterling served multiple Independence Day looks over the weekend, as Matthews shared another photo to her Instagram Story of the infant in a blue and white striped dress, with a red bow in her hair.

She and fiancé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first child on Feb. 20. The high school sweethearts previously got engaged in September, when Mahomes, 25, popped the question on the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.

Sterling Skye Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The growing family have since celebrated a number of firsts in Sterling's first few months of life, most recently Mahomes' first Father's Day as a dad. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you," Matthews wrote on Instagram with a sweet family photo. Mahomes previously paid tribute to his wife-to-be on her first Mother's Day.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote in her own Mother's Day post.

Matthews recently enjoyed a family vacation with her brood in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she noted that she was "just pumpin and momin" on her Instagram Story.

Photos of Sterling Skye's face were first shared by the couple last month, after they expressed their desire to wait until they were comfortable putting her image out there.