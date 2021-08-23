New mom Brittany Matthews, who shares daughter Sterling with Patrick Mahomes, also shares tips for traveling with a baby

Brittany Matthews on Having Nanny with Baby Sterling When Necessary: 'Never Feel Guilty'

Brittany Matthews is getting candid about childcare.

She and fiancé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, and in an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, Matthews revealed how often she uses a nanny, as well as advice for traveling and going out with your infant.

When one follower asked how many hours a week Sterling is with a nanny and admitted that she sometimes felt guilty as a working mother, Matthews, 25, replied, "Never feel guily [sic], you gotta do what you gotta do!"

"No specific hours, really just when I have something to do or we are away on a trip!" she says of how often their nanny is employed. "When there are days I know I'm just gonna be chilling with not much to do she doesn't come in!"

When she does travel with Sterling, now 6 months old, she is sure to "plan and prepare for anything and everything." Matthews adds, "Always make time to stop and feed when needed, whatever you're doing can always wait. Baby comes first!!!"

"Have a consistent schedule so you know what times you will be feeding her and can plan accordingly," she continues. "Don't feel locked at home, you got this mama."

As for a day out with your baby tagging along, Matthews says to "just make sure your diaper bag has everything you need." Hers stays stocked with things like several diapers, wipes, diaper cream, toys, changing pad, burp cloths, a change of clothes, scented bags to dispose of dirty diapers, a portable sound machine and hand sanitizer.

"Once you conquered it a few times it gets easier I promise! Have grace for yourself and the baby," says Matthews. "Have patience and know everyone with a kid has been there before."

Back in March, Matthews addressed those on Instagram who asked where her daughter, then 5 weeks, was located, with the new mom explaining that Sterling was with her almost everywhere she goes.

"[For those] that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're gonna post a photo ... she's been with us everywhere we go," said Matthews at the time. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."