Too Cute! Brittany Matthews Wears Matching Pink Pajamas with 4-Week-Old 'Baby Girl' Sterling

Brittany Matthews is all for mommy-daughter matching moments!

The new mom, 25, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday holding her 4-week-old daughter Sterling Skye and showing the infant's legs in an adorable pink onesie. The pajamas matched Matthews' outfit as well, which she explains is her new favorite thing to do.

"Matching PJs with baby girl is my fav," she writes along with the snapshot.

Matthews and her NFL star fiance Patrick Mahomes, welcomed their first child on Feb. 20. Days after the birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote at the time. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple — who began dating when they were teenagers — got engaged following the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' birthday.

In February, after Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, Matthews showed support for him and looked forward to starting their family together.