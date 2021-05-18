Brittany Matthews Lounges on Couch with Baby Sterling Skye, 3 Months: 'This Girl'

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, in February

Brittany Matthews loves to relax with her baby girl!

On Monday, the new mom, 25, shared an adorable photo to her Instagram Story of her lounging on the couch with her daughter Sterling Skye, 3 months, as the pair watched Disney Junior on TV together.

Sterling is focused on the screen in the sweet photo as she rests on top of a crescent-shaped pillow in her customized pink onesie. Matthews, who shares baby Sterling with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, is seen off to the side sitting next to her daughter.

"This girl 💕😭," she captioned the shot.

Earlier this month, Matthews celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom and shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl.

"Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more then [sic] you will ever understand," Matthews wrote alongside new photos of her little one.

The mom of one also thanked her own mother. "Dear Mom, thank you for always being the best mom and role model I could ask for!" she said.

Mahomes, also 25, shared a tribute to Matthews as well, writing on Instagram, "Happy 1st Mother's Day!"

Days after Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote at the time. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Matthews and Mahomes, who got engaged last year, recently took Sterling out to her first baseball game to watch Kansas City Royals kicked off their season.

"Opening Day💙 #goroyals," Matthews captioned photos from the game, which showed Sterling wearing a shirt with Mahomes' name and jersey number on it.