Sterling Skye, 8 months, was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear as her mom Brittany Matthews held her in a customized Chiefs baby carrier to support dad Patrick Mahomes on Sunday

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Daughter's Custom 'Mahomes' Baby Carrier as They Cheer on Patrick Mahomes

Baby Sterling Skye is supporting her dad in style!

During Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers, new mom Brittany Matthews shared an adorable series of photos of her 8-month-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes while decked out in Chiefs attire. The Chiefs ultimately beat the Packers 13-7.

Matthews, 26, posted several shots to her Instagram Stories of Sterling looking comfy in her customized baby carrier with her dad's name and jersey number on it. The infant also wears a pair of red pants printed with various Chiefs symbols as well as a matching headband.

"Carrier has to be branded too 🤣," Matthews writes.

In another shot, baby Sterling wears a pair of pink oversized headphones and a jean jacket as she sits on a counter next to Mahomes' mom Randi and sister Mia.

Last month, baby Sterling celebrated her first Halloween alongside mom Matthews and her NFL star dad.

Matthews and Mahomes, 26, shared photos of their costumes for the holiday, the first with their baby daughter, whom they welcomed in February. The little girl went as an adorable Dalmatian dog as Dad dressed as a dog catcher next to Matthews as Cruella de Vil.

"Happy Halloween! 👻," Mahomes, 26, captioned a pair of photos, as Matthews wrote in the comment section, "Crushed it🔥🔥🔥🔥."

On her page, Matthews wrote, "Halloween 2021 🎃👻" and showed more photos from a Halloween costume party they attended, where they won "Best Dressed" during the event.

The couple set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.