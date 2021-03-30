The new mom also tells her Instagram followers she doesn't know yet whether she'll ever share photos of her baby girl Sterling

Brittany Matthews Hasn't Left Newborn Baby for 'More Than a Few Hours': 'With Us Everywhere We Go'

Brittany Matthews is sticking close to her baby girl.

The new mom, 25, spoke to her followers in a video on her Instagram Story Monday, in which she thanked fans for their support and addressed others who asked where her daughter Sterling Skye, 5 weeks, has been during her recent outings with fiancé Patrick Mahomes and friends. Matthews says Sterling is with her almost everywhere she goes, since she's nursing the newborn.

"Okay, I haven't came on here and talked to you guys in forever so I feel like it's very much due," she begins her message. "But you know I have a new daughter and life has been crazy lately. But I just wanted to get on here and say that you guys have been just the sweetest ever commenting on all my posts saying that I look so good and like I haven't had a baby, and I just want you guys to know that I appreciate y'all."

She adds, "I appreciate all the positive, sweet people that I have here on my platform. Y'all are just the greatest and I just wanted to say thank you and that I love you guys."

"[For those] that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're gonna post a photo ... she's been with us everywhere we go," continues Matthews. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

In a March 6 Instagram post, two weeks after giving birth to her first child on Feb. 20, Matthews smiled alongside Mahomes during a night out, writing that she missed her newborn the entire time. "Mom & Dad went somewhere last night & I just looked at photos of my baby girl & missed her the whole time😭💕," she wrote.

In her Instagram Story message Monday, Matthews also adds that, as far as sharing photos of Sterling's face goes, "I really just don't know" yet if they will.

"I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don't need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her," she explains. "Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand."

Days after Sterling's birth, Matthews wrote on Instagram that she was "sure glad she came a few days early."