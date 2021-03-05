New Mom Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Sterling: 'Ruffle Butt'

Brittany Matthews can't help but adore her newborn!

The new mom and fiancé Patrick Mahomes, both 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20. On her Instagram Story Thursday, Matthews got emotional while teasing a photoshoot for her new addition: "Baby girls newborn photos today😭💕," she wrote alongside a pink element likely to be included in the pictures.

Matthews, on another slide, shared a snapshot showing her daughter in a ruffly onesie, laying down on a blanket with heart designs. "Ruffle butt🤩😍," she wrote with the image, showing her daughter's outfit.

Days after giving birth, Matthews explained on Instagram that she would share photos of their baby girl as soon as she felt comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" the new mom wrote. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Matthews and Mahomes began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Later that month, they announced the pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

They've since set a 2022 date and venue for their nuptials.

The couple found out the sex of their baby on the way in October, both embracing and sharing in excitement about expecting a daughter.