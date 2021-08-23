Brittany Matthews Felt Like She 'Couldn't Leave the House' Prior to Sharing Photos of Baby's Face

Brittany Matthews shares why she and fiancé Patrick Mahomes decided it was time to show their daughter Sterling's face for the first time

Brittany Matthews is talking about the pressure to "hide" her first baby before sharing her with fans.

After welcoming baby girl Sterling Skye with fiancé Patrick Mahomes in February, the couple shared the first photo of their daughter's face almost four months later on June 11, posting adorable family photos on Instagram. In an Instagram Story Q&A Sunday, Matthews, 25, told her followers what it was like prior to making that public reveal.

"I felt like I couldn't leave the house & when I did I had to hide and cover her," she writes. "We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it and didn't want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them."

In July, Mahomes, also 25, told PEOPLE about their decision to start sharing photos of their baby girl's face.

"First we didn't want to, especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," he said at the time. "Then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."

brittany matthews q & a Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

"It wasn't that we were trying to show her to the world, I guess in a sense," said the NFL star. "We were just tired of having to hide her everywhere we went. We wanted her to be a part of our lives because she is such a big part of it. So it's something that we finally did, and it [gave us] a little relief off our back that we didn't have to hide her everywhere. We just showed the world and let them enjoy her as much as we do every single day."

Days after giving birth back in February, Matthews explained on Instagram that she would share photos of their baby girl as soon as she felt comfortable.