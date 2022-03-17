Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews enlisted daughter Sterling to be their flower girl at their wedding over the weekend

See Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Pose in Striking Photo from Wedding to Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is feeling grateful to have had her little girl by her side on her special day.

Over the weekend, Matthews and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, where their daughter Sterling Skye, 1, was one of the flower girls.

On Wednesday, Matthews shared several photos from the beautiful day to Instagram, featuring some striking shots of the bride with her daughter.

In one of the stunning photos, Matthews, 26, stands with the sweeping train of her Versace custom gown spread out below her as she looks lovingly at her little girl in her arms. Sterling wears a beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back.

The new bride captioned the post, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖."

During the main event, Sterling made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

The longtime couple made it official over the weekend with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun. For the wedding, Mahomes, 26, wore a gray suit complete with vest and bedazzled loafers.

Matthews and Mahomes' long-awaited day came over a year after the Chiefs quarterback — who led the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory — popped the question on his now-wife's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020.

Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man at the wedding, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthew's bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.

In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE that the couple already had thoughts about incorporating their daughter into their wedding day.