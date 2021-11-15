Brittany Matthews Shares Kiss with Daughter Sterling, Shows Off Baby Girl's Chiefs-Themed Outfit

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes, who welcomed their first child in February, are set to get married in 2022

Brittany Matthews and her daughter Sterling Skye are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' biggest fans.

On Sunday, Matthews, 26, shared a throwback photo of herself sharing a sweet smooch with their 9-month-old during a previous home game.

Showing her support for her NFL dad, Sterling was dressed in a jean jacket with the number 15 imprinted on the back. In addition, their baby girl wore a matching Chiefs headband and pants.

"It's GameDayyyyy 💛❤️ #15," Matthews captioned the photos. This weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs crushed the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 at Allegiant Stadium.

brittany matthews Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

Mahomes and Matthews are planning on getting married next year.

The couple, who've been dating since they were teenagers, got engaged in September 2020 and welcomed their first child together in February.

For Mahomes, family is everything.

In a December 2020 interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes said the best thing that happened that year was a "tie" between getting engaged and expecting a child.

"Those things are special, that you don't get to happen a lot in your life," he said at the time. "Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I'm truly thankful for that."