Brittany Matthews' Daughter Sterling Tries to Eat Her Shoe in Silly Video: 'Does It Taste Yummy?'

Sterling Skye has a newfound fascination with footwear!

On Wednesday, Brittany Matthews posted a silly video to her Instagram Story of her 7-month-old daughter playing with her tiny shoe and trying to put it in her mouth.

While baby Sterling holds the rainbow slip-on sneaker to her mouth, Matthews, 26, asks her daughter, "Do you love your shoe? Does it taste yummy?"

In the cute clip, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, sits in a car seat while wearing a pair of mint green joggers and a matching hair bow.

Over the weekend, Matthews shared a series of photos of Sterling ready to root for her dad, 26, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the adorable images, baby Sterling wore an oversized leopard-print hair bow featuring the Chiefs logo and red football helmets. The little girl also looked too cute in a denim dress over a white shirt with pleated sleeves.

"Go Da Da!!!! @PatrickMahomes," Matthews wrote on one of the slides.

The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the athlete popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."