The Kansas City Chiefs, for which Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback, beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 during Sunday night's playoffs

Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Match Outfits to Cheer on Patrick Mahomes in NFL Playoffs

Brittany Matthews and Sterling Skye are always there to support dad Patrick Mahomes!

During Sunday night's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the mother-daughter duo cheered on quarterback Mahomes at the stadium while sporting matching yellow outfits. The Chiefs will advance to the next game after beating the Bills 42-36 in overtime.

For the special occasion, Matthews, 26, dressed in a long yellow peacoat with a gold-colored turtleneck underneath and white leather heeled boots. Her 11-month-old daughter looked too cute in a yellow and white polka dot dress, fuzzy red and white sneakers and an oversized red beanie with pom poms.

"Is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S❤️💛#gochiefs," Matthews captioned her post.

Last week, ahead of the Chiefs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Matthews shared an adorable photo of Sterling wearing a customized Chiefs outfit to support her dad.

In the cute shot, Matthews holds Sterling on her hip while standing in front of a mirror. Baby Sterling sports a white winter beanie and red onesie both printed with her dad's jersey number.

Mahomes' mom Randi also shared a precious photo with her granddaughter Sterling, writing on Twitter, "Absolute the most perfect chief....if i do say so myself..i love this girl so much.❤️ #blessed Sunday Funday"

The new parents recently celebrated their little girl turning 11 months old with Matthews sharing some adorable snaps to her Instagram Stories of her matching with her daughter and Sterling enjoying playtime with Mahomes, 26.