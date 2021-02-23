"I thought I knew love. Then I saw your face for the first time," she says of meeting her newborn

Brittany Matthews Shares Relatable Photo After Giving Birth to Daughter Sterling: 'How It's Going'

Brittany Matthews is settling into motherhood.

Matthews, 25, shared a glimpse at her postpartum recovery process — and new mom life! — curled up in bed with one of her dogs, smiling while petting the pup and snuggling up close. "How it's going 🤣," she wrote with the Instagram Story update.

Matthews and fianceé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Saturday and announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of the newborn holding her parents' fingers. Matthews also wore a necklace with the baby girl's name on it.

"Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews captioned her post.

Earlier on Saturday, Matthews wrote on Instagram, "Ready to meet you baby girl 💕," while sharing a gallery of maternity photos. Then on Monday, the new mother wrote: "When I thought I knew love. Then I saw your face for the first time. ✨ #SterlingSkye"

Earlier this month, after Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, Matthews showed support for him and looked forward to starting their family together.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" Matthews wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."