"I try not to make everything seem perfect. I'm sorry if I do," says Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews Chooses 'Not to Talk About' Parenting Struggles on Instagram: 'Yes I Have Them'

Brittany Matthews doesn't aim to project parenting perfection on social media.

After welcoming her first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes back in February, Matthews has shared glimpses of her life as a new mom on Instagram.

In a Q&A on her Instagram Story this past Sunday, she got candid about sharing mostly positive moments of the experience after a follower said, "Post the momma struggles too, we know you have them. You post as if it's always perfect."

"Yes I have them. But I choose not to talk about them on here," Matthews explains. "That's my own personal choice. I try not to make everything seem perfect, I'm sorry if I do, cause you're right that's not the case about everything."

In another slide, Matthews shares, "I get the whole 'How do you do it' alot [sic]," and said her response is usually: "I just do! You learn & figure things out as you go! No time to feel sorry for myself and get down! I have always been a figure it out and keep going type of person!"

"You got this. Go to sleep ealier [sic], get more rest, drink a coffee lol, eat right, drink lots of water, fuel your body with what it needs, so it can do what you need!!" she adds.

brittany matthews q & a brittany matthews q & a

Left: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram Right: Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

Matthews, 25, also reveals the hardest part of parenting so far.

"Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make," she says. "What I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time lol. It's not a bad thing in any way, just having to adjust and change my life alot [sic]! But I sure do love her so dang much so it's all worth it."

Additionally, Matthews says "nothing comes easy" about balancing responsibilities, "but you learn and figure it out." She adds, "Always planning ahead, having pateince [sic] and giving yourself some grace! You got this."

Also in her Q&A session, Matthews revealed how often she uses a nanny. When one follower asked how many hours a week Sterling is with a nanny and admitted that she sometimes felt guilty as a working mother, Matthews replied, "Never feel guily [sic], you gotta do what you gotta do!"