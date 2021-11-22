Brittany Matthews Celebrates Baby Sterling Turning 9 Months Old: 'Biggest Blessing Ever'

"I can't believe my baby girl is 9 months old," Brittany Matthews wrote of her daughter Sterling, whom she shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes

Sterling Skye is growing up so fast!

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews, 26, celebrated her baby girl turning 9 months old by sharing a series of adorable shots of her daughter to her Instagram Stories.

"I can't believe my baby girl is 9 months old 😭😭😭," Matthews writes alongside a picture of her cuddling her daughter while lying on the grass.

In another photo, Sterling, whom Matthew shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, wears a tan onesie printed with suns as she smiles and sits with her toys. "Biggest blessing ever 💕," Matthews captioned the snap.

Sterling looks too cute in another slide wearing a polka dot sweater and an oversized white bow in her hair. "Growing so fast!!" the new mom writes.

Later in the day, Matthews reposted a picture of her daughter wearing a football-themed outfit to cheer on her dad, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, in Sunday's game.

Sterling sports a bedazzled shirt that reads "Daddy's girl" with a football as well as football printed pants and red baby Converse and a matching hair bow.

Last month, Sterling celebrated her first Halloween alongside mom Matthews, her NFL star dad, 26, and pet dogs Silver and Steel.