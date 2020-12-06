Pregnant Brittany Matthews Celebrates Baby Shower with Fiancé Patrick Mahomes' Family: 'Thankful'

Brittany Matthews and fiancé Patrick Mahomes are expecting their first child

Brittany Matthews is celebrating her baby girl on the way!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old fitness trainer — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes — got together with some friends and family for her baby shower.

“Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl & I,” the mama-to-be wrote alongside one photo, before going on to explain that she and her loved ones had all “quarantined and been COVID tested.”

“Thankful to have amazing close friends & family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl,” she added.

For her big day, Matthews showed off her growing baby bump in a pink dress — which matched perfectly with the shower’s festive pink decorations.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, did not appear to be in attendance at the baby shower, many members of his family were there to show Matthews some love.

“So blessed! A perfect day to celebrate 💕💗💕💗,” the NFL star’s mother wrote on social media, alongside a sweet family photograph of herself and Mahomes’ siblings.

“Baby shower fun,” she wrote alongside another snap that showed her caressing Matthews’ baby bump.

The athlete’s 19-year-old brother Jackson also shared a few snaps from the happy day on social media, captioning one smiling shot, “love celebrating YOU & BABY GIRL.”

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote in a celebratory social media post alongside two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

The athlete shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The couple announced the sex of their baby on the way the following month, sharing a video montage of their confetti-filled outdoor reveal.