Brittany Matthews Celebrates 7 Months with Daughter Sterling Skye: She 'Makes Every Day Worth It'

Brittany Matthews is loving every moment with her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the new mom, 26, celebrated 7 months with her daughter Sterling Skye, sharing some adorable new photos of the little girl to her Instagram Story. Matthews shares her daughter with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, 26.

In the snaps, baby Sterling smiles in her high chair while holding a teething toy in her mouth. The little one looks too cute in her purple gingham bib with her big blue eyes looking into the camera.

"Can't believe my girl turned 7 months yesterday 😭😭😭," Matthews writes alongside a photo of her daughter.

On the next slide, the mom of one adds, "This girl makes everyday [sic] worth it and just fills my heart with so much love ❤️🥺"

Last week, baby Sterling supported her quarterback dad as she and Matthews attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cleveland Browns.

"Game Day #15 Girlssss ❤️💛," Matthews wrote in the caption of one Instagram post, shouting out Mahomes' jersey number.

On her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote on a photo of Sterling decked out in Chiefs colors, "Hi everybody just here to cheer on my daddy @patrickmahomes."

Mahomes and Matthews set a 2022 wedding date in March but did not reveal their venue or spill specific details about their plans at the time. In a July interview with PEOPLE, Mahomes said he's envisioning a big role for Sterling when he and Matthews tie the knot.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."