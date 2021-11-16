Brittany Matthews Catches Baby Sterling, 8 Months, Sharing Her Food with Pet Dog in Cute Video

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter Sterling loves to play with her pet dogs Silver and Steel

On Monday, Brittany Matthews shared a silly video to her Instagram Story of her 8-month-old daughter Sterling Skye feeding her food to their pet dog Silver instead of eating it herself.

In the clip, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, picks up her spoon while sitting in her high chair and passes it to her dog for a lick. Silver sits on the ground next to Sterling and patiently waits for the infant to sneak her a treat.

"What do you do with a child, who will eat no food that you give her but just gives it to the dogs?" Matthews says in the background. "Oh nice," she adds as her daughter goes to feed the dog.

Last week, Matthews, 26, shared another video to her Instagram Story of a sweet moment between Sterling and her pet dog.

In the video, Sterling sticks her hand out to the side for Silver to clean after snacking on some avocado. The infant adorably looks at the pooch while she watches her lick her hand.

"How we clean hands over here," Matthews says in the background, teasing there's "no need for a napkin."

Last month, Sterling celebrated her first Halloween alongside mom Matthews, her NFL star dad, 26, and pet dogs Silver and Steel.