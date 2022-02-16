Brittany Matthews 'Can't Believe' Daughter Sterling Is Almost 1 — See Their Adorable Photo Shoot
Brittany Matthews is all smiles with her little girl.
On Wednesday, the mom of one posted snaps to Instagram from an adorable photo shoot with her daughter Sterling Skye ahead of her first birthday this month.
In the pictures, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, looks super stylish in a pair of Fendi sneakers with a matching Fendi skirt. She also wears a white bow in her hair while mom Matthews sports a white long sleeve and light blue jeans.
"My biggest blessing & my biggest joy! Baby girl you make me the happiest! I can't believe you're almost one😭💕🙏🏼 #timepleaseslowdown," Matthews, 26, captioned the post.
Earlier this week, Sterling celebrated her first Valentine's Day with some special presents from her parents.
The personal trainer posted a slew of photos of her and Mahomes' daughter to her Instagram Story, sharing how the tiny tot celebrated the holiday.
"Dad got mama and Ster girl matching flowers," Matthews captioned a cute photo of Sterling posing in front of two bouquets of pink and white flowers, adding, "We love our valentine!!"
Sterling looked festive as ever in a white tee that read "loved" in pink writing, light pink leggings, little white knee socks, and a huge red bow to finish off her Valentine's Day getup, holding a note from her NFL star dad that read, "Happy 1st Valentine's Day! Love, Dada."
"She loved the note," Matthews added in another slide, tagging Mahomes, 26 after showing off close-up photos of their floral arrangements.