Brittany Matthews Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Sterling as Her Dogs Fight for Her Attention

Brittany Matthews is balancing new motherhood with being a dog mom!

The fitness entrepreneur, 25, gave fans a peek into parenting Wednesday as she attempted to breastfeed 6-week-old daughter Sterling Skye while her dogs fought for her attention.

"Breastfeeding with dogs on ya," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a boomerang of her pit bull Silver sprawled across her lap and giving a glimpse of Sterling's pink blanket.

Matthews later headed outdoors for some "me" time — only to have her other pit bull, Steel, interrupt. "I just put my towel down and got my seat jacked by this guy," she said in a video of pooch basking in the sun.

Matthews finally got to enjoy some leisure time after she laid down another towel for Steel, writing, "Getting sun with my dude."

The mother of one recently admitted that she's been practically glued to Sterling since she was born. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours," she said last week on her Instagram Story.

"I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family," she said in response to fans asking her to post more photos of the baby. "I just don't need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand."

Matthews and fiancé Patrick Mahomes haven't posted many photos of the newborn, keeping careful not to show her face on social media.

The couple — who were high school sweethearts — welcomed Sterling on Saturday, February 20, after getting engaged in September on the day Mahomes, 25, received his first Super Bowl championship ring.

The family posed for a sweet photo Sunday in coordinated pastels as they celebrated Sterling's first Easter. It came just days after another first for Sterling — her first baseball game.