Brittany Matthews Reveals How Sterling's Sleep Schedule Went from 'Mess' to 12 Hours a Night

Brittany Matthews says getting daughter Sterling, now 6 months, on a consistent sleep schedule was "a lot at first, and at one point I thought I couldn't do it"

Sleep training was no easy task for Brittany Matthews.

The new mom, 25, recalls getting baby daughter Sterling Skye, whom she shares with NFL star Patrick Mahomes, on a consistent sleep schedule, updating that the now-6-month-old sleeps a "full" 12 hours a night in her crib. It wasn't a simple process at first, though, Matthews admits.

"I reached out and talked with the sleep coach! She came in and worked with Sterling for 3 days to start the process," Matthews explained during an Instagram Story Q&A Sunday. "It was alot [sic] at first and at one point I thought I couldn't do it, so for a few days I took her off the schedule and it went back to a mess."

"Went right back to it and have stuck with it ever since," she continues. "She's the happiest best baby and sleeps a full 12 hours at night. Can't ask for much more! And when we do have off days, she can adjust and still sleeps good at night!"

Matthews shares that Sterling "thankfully" hasn't had any sleep regressions yet either, saying, "Her schedule is so amazing we haven't had any issues." She credits an "amazing" sleep coach for helping them adapt: "I wanted to use someone local and have a personal relationship with them versus just following a said program."

Matthews says she began sleep training Sterling at 9 weeks old. Their bedtime routine typically starts around 7 or 7:15 p.m., she added, and the routine goes: "bath; PJs, diaper, Aquaphor & lotion; feed; burp; read her a book; bed."

As for her daily nap schedule, the mom is ready to accommodate a sleepy baby wherever they go.