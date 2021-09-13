Brittany Matthews and Baby Sterling Cheer on 'Daddy' Patrick Mahomes at His First Game of Season

Baby Sterling is ready for football season.

As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Cleveland Browns for their season opener Sunday, Brittany Matthews was there to support her quarterback fiancé Patrick Mahomes along with their 6-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The Chiefs ultimately beat the Browns 33-29.

"Game Day #15 Girlssss ❤️💛," Matthews, 26, wrote in the caption of one Instagram post, shouting out Mahomes' jersey number.

On her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote on a photo of Sterling decked out in Chiefs colors, "Hi everybody just here to cheer on my daddy @patrickmahomes."

The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the athlete popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."

Announcing the birth of their first baby, the new parents shared a photo of the newborn's hand holding onto her father's finger earlier this year. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz," Matthews wrote on Instagram as Mahomes also shared a similar caption, writing, "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️."

Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that becoming a first-time father has been "awesome" and he is "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he added. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."

Mahomes also thinks that he has "definitely" changed since he took on his new role earlier this year.

"I've grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I've had to take on a lot of responsibility, but nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of," he said.