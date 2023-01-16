Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch

Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills.

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll.

Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her doll and sings to her as her mom records the video. "Rocking and singing to her baby 🥹🥹," wrote Brittany, who shares Sterling and 7-week-old son Bronze with husband Patrick Mahomes.

In a second video, Sterling brings her baby doll over to a mini crib and gently puts the doll down before climbing into the crib herself.

"Then she tucked her in and got in with her 😂😂," added Brittany.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling has also been honing her parenting skills while helping out with her baby brother Bronze.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) last month, Patrick shared an update on how his daughter has been adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out," and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he shared.