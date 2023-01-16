Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are parents to 22-month-old daughter Sterling and 7-week-old son Bronze

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 02:09 PM
Brittany Mahomes baby sterling
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills.

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll.

Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her doll and sings to her as her mom records the video. "Rocking and singing to her baby 🥹🥹," wrote Brittany, who shares Sterling and 7-week-old son Bronze with husband Patrick Mahomes.

In a second video, Sterling brings her baby doll over to a mini crib and gently puts the doll down before climbing into the crib herself.

"Then she tucked her in and got in with her 😂😂," added Brittany.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling has also been honing her parenting skills while helping out with her baby brother Bronze.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) last month, Patrick shared an update on how his daughter has been adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out," and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he shared.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Sterling Wearing Dad Patrick's Jersey Number
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo
Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling Exploring Her Toddler-Sized Golf Cart: 'Had to Be Like Dada'
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Got Her Own Mini Golf Cart for Christmas: 'Had to Be Like Dada'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling's Nickname for Baby Brother Bronze: 'She's Obsessed'
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Brittany Mahomes Shares Snap of Daughter Sterling Fawning Over Brother Bronze in Christmas Pajamas
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze
Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon); Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday Credit: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Says She's Having Her 'First Day of Chaos' as a Mom of Two: 'Both Screaming'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time
Brittany Mahomes, Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Number of Pajamas She Buys for Baby Bronze: 'While He Eats, I Shop'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Treat Daughter Sterling to 'All About Sterling Family Day'
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Photos from Family Day with Daughter: 'All About Sterling'