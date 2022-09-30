Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'

Brittany Mahomes shares her 18-month-old daughter Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes

Georgia Slater
Published on September 30, 2022 02:10 PM
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Photo: brittany matthews/instagram

Sterling Skye is following in her parents' athletic footsteps!

On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Story of her 18-month-old daughter picking up a set of small pink weights at the gym. The toddler looks too cute for her workout session with her mom, wearing a "Love Bug" long-sleeve shirt and her hair in pigtails.

Sterling brings the weights over to her mom as Brittany says, "Good job, you're so strong!"

"Starting her early 😂," Brittany writes, tagging husband Patrick Mahomes.

Later that evening, Brittany posted a funny clip of Sterling eating spaghetti with her hands while lounging on the couch. The little girl wears a personalized sweater with her name on it as she slurps up her spaghetti and Brittany laughs in the background.

"How dinner is going 😂 @patrickmahomes," she adds on top of the clip.

Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
BRITTANY MATTHEWS/INSTAGRAM

Brittany and Patrick are currently expecting their second baby together, a son, next year.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Earlier this month, Brittany brought Sterling onto the NFL field during a game to surprise her quarterback dad for the first time.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling on Field to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Along with a few cute photos, the gallery included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.

"She's been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn't really know what was going on," Patrick explained of the moment on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio. "This is the first time she actually got to be on the field."

"It was past her bedtime, that's why I didn't expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field before the game," he added. "She had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired, real fast."

