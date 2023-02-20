Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling Cuddling with Brother Bronze: 'These Two'

Sterling Skye loves her little brother!

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable photos of 2-year-old daughter Sterling cuddling with her baby brother Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, 12 weeks.

In one photo, Sterling sweetly wraps her arms around Bronze as they two lay down and look up at the camera. Sterling wears red pajamas while her little brother sports an all-white onesie.

"These two 🥹❤️," Brittany captioned the cute sibling picture.

A second shot shows Sterling wearing a Valentine's Day-themed outfit while embracing her brother and admiring the smiling little one. Bronze looks too cute in a pair of red and white checked pants and a red shirt with a heart on it.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Last week, Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Current co-owner wife, both 27, showed son Bronze's for the first time as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

In the cute shot, Patrick held baby Bronze while Brittany held daughter Sterling as the group posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

In December, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrated how her toddler daughter with Patrick is already growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.