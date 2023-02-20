Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling Cuddling with Brother Bronze: 'These Two'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared the first photos of son Bronze's face following the NFL star's Super Bowl win

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 10:38 AM
Sterling Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling Skye loves her little brother!

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable photos of 2-year-old daughter Sterling cuddling with her baby brother Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, 12 weeks.

In one photo, Sterling sweetly wraps her arms around Bronze as they two lay down and look up at the camera. Sterling wears red pajamas while her little brother sports an all-white onesie.

"These two 🥹❤️," Brittany captioned the cute sibling picture.

A second shot shows Sterling wearing a Valentine's Day-themed outfit while embracing her brother and admiring the smiling little one. Bronze looks too cute in a pair of red and white checked pants and a red shirt with a heart on it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Last week, Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Current co-owner wife, both 27, showed son Bronze's for the first time as the family celebrated the quarterback's Super Bowl 2023 win at Disneyland.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

In the cute shot, Patrick held baby Bronze while Brittany held daughter Sterling as the group posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

In December, Brittany shared the first shot of her two kids together on her Instagram Story. Sterling sat down and held the baby boy, whose face couldn't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He was loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wore a dark blue onesie with stars and constellations printed on it.

Brittany celebrated how her toddler daughter with Patrick is already growing into her role as a big sister already.

"Truly been the best big sissy," she captioned the shot, adding the teary-eyed smile emoji.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Hayley Erbert arrives for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic); THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images) VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Detail How Val Chmerkovskiy Made Them Want to Have Babies Now
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Eating Ice Cream for the First Time at Disneyland
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Welcome First Baby, Daughter Presley Fawn: 'Ready to Pardi'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping
See the Moment 90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
See the Moment '90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap
Tarek El Moussa Shares His First Photo with All Three of His Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan: 'OMG'
Tarek El Moussa Poses with All Three Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan Jay — See the Photo!
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five
rihanna
Rihanna Opens Up About Keeping Son Out of the Spotlight: 'He Doesn't Have a Say in Any of This'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
JJ Watt Valentines Day Message
J.J. Watt Calls Wife Kealia and Son Koa 'My World' on Valentine's Day — See the Sweet Photo!
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day