Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son Bronze Turning 3 Months with Adorable New Photos: 'My Boy'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 3 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 1, 2023 11:27 AM
Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience; Brittany Mahomes posts photo of baby Bronze on his three month birthday
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images; Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating three months with her baby boy.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared an adorable set of photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday as she marked son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon turning 3 months old.

Bronze, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, looks too cute in the snaps as he wears a green Adidas t-shirt and a pair of gray joggers. In one shot he lies in a baby lounger and blanket printed with his name with a "three months" marker positioned beside him.

Another picture shows Bronze sitting up in an infant seat with a hilariously confused look on his face.

"My boy 🥹 3 Months 🤍," wrote Brittany.

Brittany Mahomes posts photo of baby Bronze on his three month birthday
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Along with Bronze, Brittany and Patrick, both 27, share 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The mom of two shared beautiful new photos of her family of four on Instagram last week.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of Brittany holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick's lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Melissa Loren Photography

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after becoming a father of two, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

