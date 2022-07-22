The toddler's mess felt familiar to her NFL quarterback dad

Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling Spilling Cereal as Patrick Teases She's 'Just Like Her Momma'

Brittany Mahomes couldn't help but laugh at a recent parenting moment.

The pregnant personal trainer, 26, shared a funny video of her discovering that daughter Sterling Skye, had spilled nearly a full box of cereal on the kitchen floor.

"What did you just do?" she asks the 16-month-old, who stands amid the mess in a long-sleeve onesie. Brittany zooms into the cereal on the floor, then pans to Sterling, who briefly reaches for her.

"Sterling, what did you do?" she asks again as the toddler turns around and starts walking away. Brittany then tagged her NFL quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, 26, writing, "get this girl," with laughing-crying emojis.

Patrick reposted the video, teasing his little girl is "just like her momma!"

Later, Brittany gave her followers a candid update, writing, "And if you're wondering if I put that Cinnamon Toast Crunch back in the box, I sure did. So take precaution eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch at my house."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife announced that they are expecting a second child in joint Instagram posts in May.

"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which featured Patrick and Brittany with Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," read Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in Sept. 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Last month, Brittany opened up about the many emotions she's feeling ahead of becoming a family of four. She shared a photo of the family on a private plane. She laid on top of Patrick, with Sterling on top of her.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote.