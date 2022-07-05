Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos from July 4 Weekend with Patrick Mahomes and Daughter

Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos

Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' little girl is growing up fast!

The family of three celebrated a busy Fourth of July weekend together. During the festivities, the 26-year-old trainer, who is pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared photos of Sterling enjoying the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One set of photos was particularly emotional as they showed how much their 16-month-old little girl has grown since celebrating the holiday last year.

"Last year," Brittany captioned a photo in her Instagram Story of a then 4-month-old Sterling laying down in a striped one-piece bathing suit with a blue headband on her head. The proud mom added the smiling teary-eyed emoji.

Next, she shared a photo from this year. "...to now," she wrote with the streaming tears emoji. "My baby girl."

Earlier in the day, Brittany shared a sweet photo of Sterling on Patrick's lap on a plane. In one photo, she's rubbing her eyes.

"Ster needs a nap, but she's such a travel trooper," Brittany wrote, tagging her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram (2)

Last week, the family of three announced they'd be adding a little boy to the mix.

The couple revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video montage, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family is seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Mahomes jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came just two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.