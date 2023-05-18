Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'

Brittany Mahomes is loving life with her family of four.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story, sharing her view as she feeds son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months. On the floor in front of her, husband Patrick Mahomes lays with daughter Sterling Skye, 2, dozing.

"The best thing I can ever watch🥹," the proud mom and wife wrote. "These two while I feed Bronzie boy😍."

The Super Bowl champion, also 27, shared a series of family photos on Instagram Sunday featuring the couple and their kids.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany shared the scene she walked out to Sunday morning on Instagram, showing Patrick on the couch with one of the kids in each of his arms.

"Dad let mom sleep in and he got both kids up and ready this morning," she wrote.

Later, the family of four went to watch the Current play at Legends Field in Kansas City. Sharing a selfie with Sterling, the proud mom wrote, "What better way spending Mother's Day with my girl watching out @kccurrent ladies!!!!"

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany also shared her reflections on mom life along with some shots from a recent family photo shoot.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."