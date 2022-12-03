Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'

Sterling Skye is one proud big sister!

Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday.

"She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of two wrote of her daughter over the image, which showed Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze, who rested on a pillow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle could be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that read "Mahomes."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) earlier this week, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out" and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he explained.