Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 02:41 PM
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling Skye is one proud big sister!

Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday.

"She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of two wrote of her daughter over the image, which showed Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze, who rested on a pillow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Her Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'Obsessed'. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post on Monday.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

A silver chain with the name "Bronze" engraved in the middle could be seen in the photo on top of a blanket that read "Mahomes."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) earlier this week, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot

When it comes to the new dynamic, Patrick said his daughter is "figuring it out" and she's still getting used to sharing her mom.

"I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time, so she's figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother," he explained.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wants to 'Play All Day' with Baby Brother Bronze
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy, Son Patrick 'Bronze' — See the Sweet Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude in Maternity Photoshoot as She and Husband Patrick Mahomes Await Baby No. 2. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClcKmq3pEMw/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude as She and Husband Patrick Await Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Patrick Mahomes Poses in Stunning Maternity Shoot with Pregnant Wife Brittany Mahomes
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ-izwp-OP/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D. Brittany Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in No Underwear in Sexy Maternity Photos: 'We Are Powerful'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Naked Dress with Daughter Sterling in Maternity Photo Shoot
Patrick and Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo