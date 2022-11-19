Celebrity Parents Patrick Mahomes Poses in Stunning Maternity Shoot with Pregnant Wife Brittany Mahomes "You three🤍," Brittany Mahomes captioned the post after announcing in May that she and Patrick are expecting a boy By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 06:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty for Maxim Brittany Mahomes is showing off her family and her pregnancy! On Saturday, the expecting mother shared a carousel of new images from her maternity photoshoot featuring her Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, and their 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye. In one snap, Brittany and Patrick, 27, can be seen cuddling up to each other while the two sat on the wooden floor and placed their hands on Brittany's baby bump. Another showed the couple joined by Sterling, whom Brittany held in her arms while the toddler sweetly embraced her. Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography Brittany wore a black long sleeve maternity bodycon dress in the snapshots meanwhile Patrick opted for a white tee and denim ripped jeans. "You three🤍," she wrote in the caption. Earlier this month, the businesswoman shared a new sexy pregnancy photo featuring Brittany posing against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls. While her growing baby bump was on full display, she is partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape. Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰" she wrote at the time. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. A few weeks prior, Brittany shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes. She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric. "I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot at the time. Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way. Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍" The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.