Patrick Mahomes Poses in Stunning Maternity Shoot with Pregnant Wife Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is showing off her family and her pregnancy!

On Saturday, the expecting mother shared a carousel of new images from her maternity photoshoot featuring her Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, and their 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

In one snap, Brittany and Patrick, 27, can be seen cuddling up to each other while the two sat on the wooden floor and placed their hands on Brittany's baby bump. Another showed the couple joined by Sterling, whom Brittany held in her arms while the toddler sweetly embraced her.

Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography

Brittany wore a black long sleeve maternity bodycon dress in the snapshots meanwhile Patrick opted for a white tee and denim ripped jeans.

"You three🤍," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the businesswoman shared a new sexy pregnancy photo featuring Brittany posing against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls. While her growing baby bump was on full display, she is partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

"It's another sneaky peaky 🥰" she wrote at the time.

A few weeks prior, Brittany shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot at the time.

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.