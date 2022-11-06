Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot

The Mahomes family announced in June that they’re expecting a boy

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 6, 2022 01:17 PM
Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Photo: Josh Hedges/Getty

Brittany Mahomes is showing off her baby bump in style.

The expecting mother, 27, and wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, shared a new photo of her recent maternity photoshoot on her Instagram Story.

In the sexy snap, Mahomes poses against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls. Her growing baby bump is on full display. She is partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

She wrote, "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2965047523219552193/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NDc0ODY0MjQ%3D. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

A few weeks ago, the businesswoman shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot.

Brittany and Patrick, 27, who are parents to 20-month-year old Sterling Skye, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling Skye holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The long-time couple – who have been together since high school and got engaged in September 2020 – finally tied the knot in March in an exclusive wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

The newlyweds shared a photo on social media of them kissing at the end of the aisle with the caption "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍"

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Brittany Mahomes baby bump
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Documents 'Last Trip as a Family of 3' as She Shows Baby Bump at Beach
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Brittany Mahomes /Instagram. patrick mahomes holding daughter with split of brittany mahomes . https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Jungle-Themed Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling 'Coaching' from Her Seat During Patrick Mahomes' Win
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Sterling Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes II, Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Her 'Twin Girl' Sterling Match in Cute Fall Outfits on Game Day
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Matches with 'Twin Girl' Sterling in Cute Fall NFL Game Day Outfits
Patrick Mahomes, brittany mahomes, sterling mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Sterling Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes at Away Game in Tampa
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Gives Sterling a Soccer Lesson: Photos