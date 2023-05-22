Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Patrick Mahomes Teaching Daughter Sterling, 2, to Golf

Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 22, 2023 03:46 PM
Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Photo: brittany mahomes/instagram (2)

Patrick Mahomes' daughter is proving she's already an athlete just like Dad!

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes, 27, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, 27, teaching daughter Sterling, 2, how to golf.

In the photo, the quarterback wears a white long-sleeve shirt and guides Sterling as she attempts to hit a golf ball on a tee. Brittany simply tagged her husband and left the photo captionless, letting the adorable Story speak for itself.

The Mahomes' share daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months old.

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared another series of videos to her Instagram Story as she treated her daughter Sterling to a backyard golf trip. But the day wasn't just about golfing — Brittany revealed that Sterling has started potty training.

"You need help teeing up the ball?" Brittany asks as daughter Sterling leads her over to her tee in one video. "Right there?" she asks, as Sterling yells "yes!" in response.

In a subsequent video, Brittany says that they're "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏." She points out Bronze as she turns around to show her computer's screen that shows his room on a monitor inside.

Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling. Brittany Mahomes/instagram

In the last video, Brittany shows all the water toys she has out for Sterling, showing a water sprayer and reusable water balloons. "One accident in the house so far," she wrote across the video. "So we have moved to outside the rest of the day😂."

Recently, Brittany shared some of her reflections on mom life when she posted shots from a family photo shoot on her Instagram.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

