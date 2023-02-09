Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'

Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend!

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Brittany shared a series of sweet photos with her kids in Arizona, including a cute new shot of baby Bronze. In the snap, the mom of two matches her son in neutral colors, holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy 😊," Brittany wrote.

She also shared a few pictures of Sterling, including a sunny snap of the toddler hanging out by a pool, wearing a ribbed tan one-piece.

"Our most perfect baby girl🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes," added Brittany.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany documented her trip to Arizona on her Instagram earlier this week, showing snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A.

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany later showed Sterling's excitement as they arrived at their destination. The mom of two crouched down next to her daughter to take a photo in front of the plane, wearing a rust-colored sweatshirt and black leggings while Sterling wore a pink and yellow Adidas sweatshirt with matching yellow leggings.

Later on, the duo enjoyed some time dipping their feet in a pool. Brittany's last post of the night showed the toddler bowling herself over a soccer ball, dressed in black shorts and a tan sweatshirt.