Brittany Mahomes Shares How She Revealed Her Second Pregnancy to Husband Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes may be a mom of two, but she hasn't gotten the pregnancy reveal experience many hope for just yet.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, talked about finding out about her two pregnancies and sharing the news with Patrick Mahomes in a recent Instagram Story Q&A.

When asked by a fan if she had any "cute stories" about telling her husband about expecting son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, or daughter Sterling Skye, 2, the mom of two had a humorous response.

"Nothing cute lol, both were just 'oh s---' moments," she admitted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany was also asked if the family has help at home, to which she shared, "Yes, I have help 😂."

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.

When another fan asked if the couple's baby boy was a "planned" baby, the mom of two revealed he "happened on our wedding night 🤭."

The couple tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Elsewhere, Brittany said that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."