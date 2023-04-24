Celebrity Parents Brittany Mahomes Shares How She Revealed Her Second Pregnancy to Husband Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes made a humorous admission when she talked about sharing the news she was expecting with husband Patrick Mahomes By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 03:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes with their two kids. Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes may be a mom of two, but she hasn't gotten the pregnancy reveal experience many hope for just yet. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, talked about finding out about her two pregnancies and sharing the news with Patrick Mahomes in a recent Instagram Story Q&A. When asked by a fan if she had any "cute stories" about telling her husband about expecting son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, or daughter Sterling Skye, 2, the mom of two had a humorous response. "Nothing cute lol, both were just 'oh s---' moments," she admitted. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Newest Tattoo, Dedicated to Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Brittany was also asked if the family has help at home, to which she shared, "Yes, I have help 😂." "And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued. When another fan asked if the couple's baby boy was a "planned" baby, the mom of two revealed he "happened on our wedding night 🤭." The couple tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade. Brittany Mahomes Instagram Elsewhere, Brittany said that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️." "His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."