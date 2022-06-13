Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are already proud parents to 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye

Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes is bumping along!

In the first image featured within the carousel of shots, Brittany can be seen cradling her baby bump after announcing in late May that she and Patrick, also 26, are expecting their second baby together.

Other images featured within the selection show the couple cuddled up, as another sees the NFL star sweetly planting a kiss on 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

"Aloha Golf Classic🌺 We appreciate everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies and continues to show support!!❤️🙏🏼," Brittany captioned her post. "See y'all next year, with two kiddos running around😎😳."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pregnancy annoucment 2 Credit: Patrick Mahomes Instagram

The couple announced that they are expecting a second child in joint Instagram posts on May 29.

"Round 2!" they simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature the pair posing with their daughter and an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," reads Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in Sept. 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In February 2022, Brittany and Patrick celebrated Sterling's 1st birthday on social media. "My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕," the new mom wrote at the time. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"