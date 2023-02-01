Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on the field together as the quarterback proudly holds a football trophy. Sterling is bundled up in an Adidas puffer jacket as she is carried on the field by Brittany and Patrick, who wears his AFC victory gear over his uniform.

"Next stop: Super Bowl LVII," Brittany captioned the post.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

In another post earlier this week, Brittany celebrated Patrick's win with a sweet Instagram Reel showing the dad of two greeting Sterling on the field.

Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the fitness trainer even adding a quick peek at son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 9 weeks, watching at home.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU❤️," Brittany captioned the Reel.

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way and welcomed son Bronze in late November.

It kicked off a busy season for the family, who will enjoy Sterling's second birthday just over a week after the Super Bowl.

In March, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii in 2022 following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.