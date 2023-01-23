Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football!

Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday.

The mom of two first shared a photo of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 weeks, as the infant enjoyed tummy time while wearing a red knit hat that says "Chiefs" and a red onesie with his name and his dad's number on the back. He also wore a pair of gray sweatpants and striped yellow socks.

Daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 2 next month, attended the game with Brittany, watching from the suite while wearing ruffly gold pants, red Vans sneakers, and a black hoodie with Patrick's name on the back as well as Kansas City and number 15 emblems all over.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Sharing more photos in a post later in the day, Brittany showed off her own outfit, a pair of cream-colored dress pants paired with a white sweater and a mustard yellow full-length coat.

"Dawg energy⚡️," she captioned the shots.

The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with both her kids earlier this month.

"New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post in early December.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick shared an update on how Sterling was adjusting to being a big sister.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."