Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 01:07 PM
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football!

Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday.

The mom of two first shared a photo of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 weeks, as the infant enjoyed tummy time while wearing a red knit hat that says "Chiefs" and a red onesie with his name and his dad's number on the back. He also wore a pair of gray sweatpants and striped yellow socks.

Daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 2 next month, attended the game with Brittany, watching from the suite while wearing ruffly gold pants, red Vans sneakers, and a black hoodie with Patrick's name on the back as well as Kansas City and number 15 emblems all over.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Sharing more photos in a post later in the day, Brittany showed off her own outfit, a pair of cream-colored dress pants paired with a white sweater and a mustard yellow full-length coat.

"Dawg energy⚡️," she captioned the shots.

The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with both her kids earlier this month.

"New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids.

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Their Two Kids at Arrowhead Stadium
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced the arrival of their second baby together via a joint Instagram post in early December.

Alongside a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, the Chiefs quarterback and his wife simply wrote in the caption, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick shared an update on how Sterling was adjusting to being a big sister.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Related Articles
David Foster's Son Rennie, 23 Months, Is 'Finding His Groove' on Drums
David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!
Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
Rebecca Minkoff and Husband Gavin Bellour Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Our Family Is Complete'
jenna johnson baby
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy
Aire Webster, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr50jNunOo/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Meghan McCain/Instagram
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
NFL's Tevin Coleman and Wife Akilah Open Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Disease Journey
NFL's Tevin Coleman Opens Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Journey: 'We Try to Uplift Her'
chris lane + lauren bushnell
Chris Lane Jokes He Hopes the 'Good Lord Above Does Not Allow' Third Baby to Happen Soon
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of New Year's Celebrations
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai During Beachy New Year's Celebrations
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!