Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 03:53 PM
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt!

The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side.

Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where viewers can see Sterling sweetly holding her baby brother close. Both are in matching brown shirts, which are later revealed to have football laces printed on the front.

Sterling wears her shirt with a red skirt with "KC" printed on it in gold. Bronze wears the same but a onesie instead of a shirt, with pants that match her skirt and have the NFL star's number printed on them.

"My Loves," Brittany wrote, tagging her husband in the combined photo showing each child's look.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Both mom and dad have reported that their toddler is settling in nicely to being a big sister.

On Saturday, Brittany shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram.

"She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of two wrote of her daughter over the image, which showed Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze, who rested on a pillow.

Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Sterling and Baby Brother Bronze: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) last week, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

