Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze's Game Day Outfit as Sterling Practices Throwing 'Like Her Dada'

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating football Sundays with her little crew.

The newly minted mom of two and Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared adorable photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her kids ready to cheer on their dad, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany first showed off newborn son Bronze's game day outfit, a onesie that read, "On Sundays I watch Daddy play," which also included a football with the number 15, the Kansas City Chief's star's number. Patrick's face was also printed on a pair of pants the two-week-old wore.

Later, she shared daughter Sterling Skye's look, which included a Chiefs-printed long-sleeve shirt and her hair half up, half down and tied with a red ribbon. As she ate snacks out of a plastic baggie on her lap, the toddler adorably flung her arm.

"Showing me how her dada throws," Brittany wrote, tagging Patrick in the sweet moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) last week, Patrick, 27, shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Last week, the personal trainer praised her daughter for being a great big sister. Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's recent maternity photoshoot, Brittany penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

The Mahomes family. Jesse Salter Photography

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."