Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Has Been Doing So Good as a Big Sister' to Baby Bronze

Brittany Mahomes is one proud mom!

On Tuesday, the personal trainer praised daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, for being a great big sister after she and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second baby — newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week.

Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's recent maternity photoshoot, Brittany, 27, penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."

Brittany also gushed over Sterling on her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of the toddler resting on a couch.

"My perfect angel! She has truly been so good with her new big sissy role and I'm just so dang proud of her 🥹," Brittany wrote over the image.

On Sunday, Brittany captured an adorable moment of Sterling and baby Bronze cheering on their dad from home during the athlete's NFL game, posting photos on her Instagram Story of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind so viewers can see Sterling sweetly holding her baby brother.

Both were in matching brown shirts, which were later revealed to have football laces printed on the front.

Sterling wore her shirt with a red skirt with "KC" printed on it in gold. Bronze sported a matching onesie with pants that match her skirt and have the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's number printed on them.

"My Loves," Brittany wrote, tagging her husband.

One day prior, Brittany shared a sweet photograph of her daughter Sterling bonding with her newborn sibling.

"She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," she wrote on Instagram over the image, which showed Sterling sitting and sweetly staring at Bronze.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) last week, Patrick, 27, also shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."