Brittany Mahomes Says Son Bronze Was 'Not Planned' but Reveals Special Occasion Where She Conceived

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share son Bronze, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 20, 2023 01:42 PM
Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience; Brittany Mahomes posts photo of baby Bronze on his three month birthday
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images; Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany Mahomes left her wedding day with more than just special memories.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently did an Instagram Story Q&A where she talked about her family with husband Patrick Mahomes.

When one fan asked if the couple's baby boy, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, was a "planned" baby, the mom of two revealed he "happened on our wedding night 🤭."

The couple tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Q&A. Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Elsewhere on her Story, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

When asked if she and husband Patrick, 27, have help at home, the mom of two — Bronze and daughter Sterling Skye, 2 — shared, "Yes, I have help 😂."

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, Brittany shared photos of Patrick posing with his kids in a family photoshoot.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.

"Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎," Brittany captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

