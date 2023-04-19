Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful'

Brittany Mahomes has her hands full.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, opened up about having help to keep her family of four functioning from day to day in an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday.

When asked if she and husband Patrick Mahomes have help at home, the mom of two — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2 — shared, "Yes, I have help 😂."

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.

Brittany was also asked about how late her little ones stay up, sharing that Bronze goes to bed first, at 7:30.

"Sterling anywhere from 7-8, just depends on how she naps that day😂."

Elsewhere, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

Asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.