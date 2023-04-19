Celebrity Parents Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful' Brittany Mahomes had no problem admitting that their family works best with the help of others By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 12:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes has her hands full. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, opened up about having help to keep her family of four functioning from day to day in an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday. When asked if she and husband Patrick Mahomes have help at home, the mom of two — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2 — shared, "Yes, I have help 😂." "And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Q&A. Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Q&A. L: Caption Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Q&A. PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Q&A. PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth Brittany was also asked about how late her little ones stay up, sharing that Bronze goes to bed first, at 7:30. "Sterling anywhere from 7-8, just depends on how she naps that day😂." Elsewhere, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️." Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Matthews/Instagram "His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏." Asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband. "Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.