Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse

Brittany Mahomes has a little mini-me on her hands!

On Wednesday, the new mom of two, 27, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story featuring texts where she talks about what a little caretaker daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is becoming.

In texts that appear to be between her and husband Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Current co-owner writes, "once I get him to sleep, I'll be out there," referring to son Bronze, 3 weeks.

The NFL quarterback followed up with a photo of Sterling watching carefully as someone was cooking, holding a stuffed Mickey Mouse as she watched, writing, "Sous-chef Ster & her helper Mickey," with a laughing emoji.

Brittany then told her husband that she saw the toddler "trying to rock that Mickey to sleep last night."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

"When I went in to get her from her crib, she had him laying on her pillow & was holding a paci to his mouth," he wrote with more laughing emojis, adding, "she's such a good mom."

"Omg stop it," Brittany replied.

In the caption of the screenshot, Brittany wrote, "Had to share this with you guys cause I can't stop smiling just knowing how sweet she is."

Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's maternity photoshoot, the mom of two penned a sweet note about her daughter earlier this month.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."