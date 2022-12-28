Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling's Nickname for Baby Brother Bronze: 'She's Obsessed'

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are parents to Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 4 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 01:46 PM
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye and Bronze
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes loves watching the bond develop between her two kids.

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Current co-owner tweeted about daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, coming up with a nickname for her baby brother, 4-week-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

"Sterling just screams buddy all day long," the new mom of two wrote in her tweet, adding a laughing emoji. "That's what she calls Bronze and she's obsessed."

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes, both 27, have praised their toddler for how great she's been with her infant brother in their first month as a family of four.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after Bronze's arrival, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the father of two said.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."

Alongside a carousel of photos of little Sterling from the family's maternity photoshoot last month, Brittany penned a sweet note about her daughter in the caption.

"Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am," she wrote. "She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes /Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She continued, "I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me…."

"If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!" she concluded. "It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it🙏🏼🤍."

