Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'

Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two.

On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

"Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye while looking flawless with her baby bump on display.

Brittany and her NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes have been excitedly awaiting for baby number two.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after the couple married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. The pair originally met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography

Patrick is also making sure he's fulfilling all of his wife's pregnancy cravings.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the quarterback, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" with her pizza delivery taking over an hour and a half to arrive — and live-tweeted her thoughts on the experience.

"Did she eventually get her pizza?" the radio host asked Mahomes.

"She got her pizza. She wasn't very happy,' replied the Kansas City star. "[She] got it like two hours after she ordered it, and when you got the pregnant woman at home, and she's not getting her food, she's never going to be happy,"

"I'm glad she got it eventually," added Mahomes. "We had someone run to the store and get it for her."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower.

Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and life-sized animal figures.

"Beautiful day celebrating baby boy with my favorite girls 💕💕💙," Brittany captioned the shots.

The Mahomes family is expecting their newest addition to arrive in early 2023.