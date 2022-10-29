Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her pregnancy in style.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, shared some snaps behind the scenes of a maternity shoot on her Instagram Story Saturday.

In the ethereal photos, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner poses among draped white fabric, with fog and fairy lights surrounding her to add to the ambiance. Her growing baby is on full display in the photos, as she sports a white bra and underwear with a sheer cape draped over her shoulders.

Brittany also shared a photo of her hair and makeup on her Story as well, of her face dotted with pearls and sparkling with glitter.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Already mom to Sterling Skye, 20 months, the former soccer player recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story earlier this week that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," Brittany wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart," she added.

Brittany and Patrick, also 27, announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May. In June, they announced that they are adding a little guy to their family.

In cute photos, provided exclusively to PEOPLE at the time, the parents are seen wearing light blue hoodies with "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" emblazoned across the front. The blue and pink motif – also seen on a T-shirt worn by their daughter – shows "Boy" circled.

Their baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii, following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The longtime couple made it official in March in Maui, Hawaii, saying "I do" with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun.

The pair shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which featured a collection of photographs of the couple on their special day, including daughter Sterling as their flower girl.