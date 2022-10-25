Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season.

On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen helping Sterling walk on the sand in one photo and holding the little girl while looking out at the ocean in a second snap.

"My whole heart 🤍," Brittany wrote on the snap.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

One day prior, Brittany attended the Chiefs' away game in San Francisco with daughter Sterling in tow as they cheered on Patrick, 27, ahead of the team's big win.

Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and Sterling in matching outfits that incorporated the team's colors.

"Game Days with my girl❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the photos, where the mother-daughter duo wore matching black shirts that said "Mahomes" in white print, with Brittany in a long-sleeve and Sterling in a tee.

While Brittany paired her look with a black puffer vest, Sterling wore her custom denim "Mahomes" jacket that she debuted earlier this season. Her name is printed in red and gold script on one arm, and has the family dogs — Silver and Steel — on the other.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/instagram

The soon-to-be mom of two also joked that Sterling was "coaching up here," as she showed the toddler sitting in her seat and then standing as she waved her fist in the air.

Brittany and Patrick announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May. In June, they revealed they'd be adding a baby boy to their family in early 2023 in pictures from a "gender reveal" party exclusively optioned by PEOPLE. Over the weekend, Brittany shared photos from her jungle-themed baby shower.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.