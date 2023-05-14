Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Wife Brittany on First Mother's Day as a Mom of 2

"These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them," Brittany wrote on an Instagram photo gallery of the family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 01:01 PM
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Photo: Heather Smith

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying a very special Mother's Day.

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his Kansas City Current co-owner wife, 27, on her first Mother's Day as a mom of two. The couple and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, were featured in a series of family snaps on his Instagram Story.

Brittany also posted about what the holiday means to her.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days. Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕," she captions a IG photo gallery.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany recently opened up about having help to keep her family of four functioning from day to day in an Instagram Story Q&A last month.

"Yes, I have help 😂," she answered a fan who inquired.

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.

Patrick Mahomes Brittany Family Photo
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes with their two kids. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Elsewhere, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

Asked if Bronze was the result of a planned pregnancy, Brittany revealed the couple's son was conceived on their wedding night. She was later asked if she got to do any cute pregnancy reveals with her Super Bowl-winning husband.

"Nothing cute lol, both were 'oh s--t' moments 😂," she shared.

